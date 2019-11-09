International Development News
Urdu poet Munawwar Rana welcomes SC's verdict on Ayodhya case

Celebrated Urdu poet Munawwar Rana on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case and said he is confident that India will move forward towards peace and progress.

Celebrated Urdu poet Munawwar Rana speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Rana said: "I salute today's verdict. The Babri Masjid had become a political issue but today this matter has come to an end and I must say in a very simple and honest way, I am confident that the country will move forward towards peace and progress."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose.The apex court further directed the Central government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

