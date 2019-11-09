International Development News
Dalai Lama extols Guru Nanak's message of peace, harmony

  Amritsar
  Updated: 09-11-2019 21:30 IST
  Created: 09-11-2019 21:17 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday gave a message of peace and harmony at an event to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Dalai Lama was speaking at an interfaith confluence organized in the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar to commemorate the Prakash Purab celebrations of the first Guru.

The revered monk talked about compassion, non-violence, rationality and the relevance of reason in religion and spirituality. The 84-year-old gave an elaborate account of Buddhist traditions and the importance of spirituality in the field of education.

The confluence was presided by Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, with the event held under the theme of 'Oneness and the philosophy of Sri Guru Nanak Devji'. The minister highlighted the relevance of Guru Nanak's philosophy and the way his teachings have shaped the community, region and the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

