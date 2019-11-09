Delhi: 297 challans issued on 6th day of Odd-Even scheme

Around 297 challans were issued for violations of odd-even on Saturday, the sixth day of Odd-Even scheme.

The total number of challans on Friday was 532, while 454 challans were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday.On Wednesday, 406 challans were issued. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued 233 challans on the first day of the scheme which will go on till November 15.The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be in effect on Sunday, November 10, and on November 11 and 12 in view of celebrations of 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.The Odd-Even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.The rules will also apply to vehicles with registration numbers of other states.The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4,000. (ANI)

