UP: Sadhus hail Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya   Desk:REG#ORG:Mathura#slug: Judgment :     '

  Updated: 09-11-2019 22:57 IST
The senior priest at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das termed the judgment as "historic" and "landmark". Image Credit: ANI

A number of Sadhus (saints) in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the top court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The senior priest at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das termed the judgment as "historic" and "landmark". "I welcome the SC judgment. This is very good judgment and I would like to congratulate the Supreme Court and the chief justice," he said.

Mahant Sanjay Das of the temple was seen lighting crackers amid jubilation among his young followers after the Supreme Court verdict. In Brij Bhoomi in Mathura, a Shankaracharya hailed the verdict, saying care has been taken for both Hindus and Muslims.

There can be no better judgment than this and now the dispute between both the communities is over, he said. Phooldol Maharaj, the head of Chatuh Sampraday Vrindaban, was euphoric over the decision.

Saint Balram Das Baba said, "Now the hurdle is over and we would build a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya." Saints of Vrindaban, including Uma Shakti, Peethadhishwar head Swami Ramdevanand Sarswati, also hailed the apex court's verdict.

Some Muslims in Mathura also welcomed the judgment and appealed for peace between the communities. "As an Indian citizen, I welcome and respect the judgment," Dr. Z Hasan, the head of Shahi Masjid Idgah, said.

Haji Md Yamin, president of Shahi Jama Masjid Chauk, also welcomed the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

