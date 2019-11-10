Pay pending rent of Rs 34 lakh or face eviction: MP govt to IAS officers' association

International Development News
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo/ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the state IAS officers' association to pay over Rs 34 lakh pending rent on its two premises at a posh colony here, or face eviction, according to an RTI reply. A notice issued by an executive engineer of the public works department said the association has been allocated two houses, EN 1/3 and 1/4, at Char Imli area since 1999 and it has not paid the rent in time.

A copy of the notice has been shared with the directorate of the state, asking it to proceed with the eviction process as the association has not paid the rental charges, said the communique, a copy of which was received in response to an RTI query filed by social activist Ajay Dubey. An amount of Rs 34.56 lakh is due on the association as on September 30, the notice said.

The association has been asked to pay the due amount within 15 days of issuance of the notice, i.e. October 24, it said. "It is a very serious issue that a body of IAS officers involving top bureaucrats of the state has defaulted and avoided rent. It is the misuse of power and position," Dubey said.

When contacted, president of the IAS officers' association Gauri Singh told PTI that the matter is being looked into quite seriously. "This has come to our notice. We will take up this matter seriously. The association will put up this matter before its executive committee so that necessary decision can be made," said Singh, who is also the additional chief secretary, panchayat and rural development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

