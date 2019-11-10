We respect Ayodhya verdict; Time to end politically motivated

With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such "politically motivated" issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday said. The court verdict also respected the sentiments of the minorities and no anarchy prevailed in the country, the senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader said, urging all sections not to fall victims to the "controversies" being created by 'exploiting' emotive issues. "Now the verdict is out. No one should use Ayodhya issue for political gains anymore," Thangal, a senior member of Kerala's influential Thangal family which controls the IUML, told PTI.

He was reacting to the unanimous verdict of the five- member Constitution bench which on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed allotment of a five acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Thangal said the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 was a blot on secular India.

"We respect the verdict. Because it was delivered by the apex court of the country. Emotions of the minorities are also respected in the verdict. Now it is time to bring down the curtains on such politically motivated issues and completely focus on scientific and technological advancement of the nation," he said. He referred to the peace and harmony prevailing in the country post the apex court judgement and said there was no riots or no security issues.

"All cooperated. We could create a new model in this respect. It is time to move on," Thangal, who is also president of the Muslim Youth League, said. Noting that millions of people in the country were still reeling under poverty and hunger, Thangal said "we should not destroy our future by going after such controversial matters and raking up stereotype issues aiming to exploit sentiments of the people." "We, as a nation, have achieved a lot in the segments of science and technology. Upliftment of our people from poverty and hunger using the scientific and technological tools should be our area of priority. We have a long way to go," Thangal, he said.

The unanimous judgement delivered by the court was widely welcomed by Hindu politicians and groups, while the Muslim leadership said they will accept the verdict, even though described it as flawed. Still, they have called for peace and harmony among various sections of the society in the country..

