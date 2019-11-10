NC condemns restrictions around Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad

The National Conference on Sunday condemned the Jammu and Kashmir administration for disallowing religious gatherings at the holy Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, saying such a measure tantamounts to violation of people's religious freedom. Authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine here which houses the holy relic of the Prophet as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya case and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

"The measure corresponds to the scuttling of people's religious freedom. The most venerated shrines and mosques of the valley which used to be abuzz with all sorts of religious activity are unfortunately desolate now," the party said in a statement here. While taking exception to the curb on holy shrine especially on the occasion of Millad, the party said never in history have such festive and auspicious occasions turned violent.

"There was no reason for the government to disallow the annual gathering at various shrines. Earlier, the authorities did not allow the devotees to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Khwaja Dighar' as well. Such acts are deplorable and we denounce these measures in unequivocal terms," it said. The NC said such measures "deflate" the claims of the Union government on the return of normalcy in the valley.

