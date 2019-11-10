International Development News
Development News Edition

NC condemns restrictions around Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 19:12 IST
NC condemns restrictions around Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Conference on Sunday condemned the Jammu and Kashmir administration for disallowing religious gatherings at the holy Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, saying such a measure tantamounts to violation of people's religious freedom. Authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine here which houses the holy relic of the Prophet as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya case and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

"The measure corresponds to the scuttling of people's religious freedom. The most venerated shrines and mosques of the valley which used to be abuzz with all sorts of religious activity are unfortunately desolate now," the party said in a statement here. While taking exception to the curb on holy shrine especially on the occasion of Millad, the party said never in history have such festive and auspicious occasions turned violent.

"There was no reason for the government to disallow the annual gathering at various shrines. Earlier, the authorities did not allow the devotees to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Khwaja Dighar' as well. Such acts are deplorable and we denounce these measures in unequivocal terms," it said. The NC said such measures "deflate" the claims of the Union government on the return of normalcy in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

The BJP announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand where it seeks to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, to oust the Ragh...

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...

BJP declines to form govt in Maha; Sena says will install our

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened on Sunday with the BJP announcing that it would not form government in view of ally Shiv Senas stand to not join them, a move that puts onus on the Uddhav Thackeray- led party to muster requisite...

EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?

Bolivias President Evo Morales, Latin Americas longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.On Sunday, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019