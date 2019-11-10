International Development News
Development News Edition

77 arrested in UP in two days since Ayodhya verdict: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 19:32 IST
77 arrested in UP in two days since Ayodhya verdict: Police

In two days since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Ayodhya issue on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 77 people across the state for allegedly trying to vitiate communal harmony in the state through social media posts. After the apex court's verdict on the Ayodhya issue, a total of 34 cases have been registered and 77 persons arrested so far in the state, said a statement by police here.

"A total of 22 cases were registered and 40 persons arrested for allegedly trying to vitiate communal atmosphere through their posts on Sunday by the Police Department's social media monitoring wing," an official statement said here. Action has been taken against 8,275 posts including 4,563 posts on Sunday.

These posts were put on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, it said. PTI ABN RAX

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

The BJP announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand where it seeks to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, to oust the Ragh...

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...

BJP declines to form govt in Maha; Sena says will install our

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened on Sunday with the BJP announcing that it would not form government in view of ally Shiv Senas stand to not join them, a move that puts onus on the Uddhav Thackeray- led party to muster requisite...

EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?

Bolivias President Evo Morales, Latin Americas longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.On Sunday, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019