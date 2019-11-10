Pb minister miffed at omission of Punjabi on inaugural plaque at Kartarpur Corridor ICP

International Development News
Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday described the omission of Punjabi on the inaugural plaque of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak as a "discrimination" with the state's official language and said it should have found a place at the top. He said not only the Kartarpur Sahib ICP inaugural plaque but all central projects in the state should have Punjabi at the top of other languages on signboards.

Bajwa said, "this discrimination with the Punjabi language by the Centre and that too in Punjab will not be tolerated". "It is highly unfortunate that the inscription on the inauguration board was in Hindi followed by English while Punjabi, which is the state's official language, has been ignored which amounts to blatant injustice with the state," he said in an official release.

The state's higher education and language minister said putting Punjabi at the top of other languages in signboards would be made compulsory on the lines of various other states. Clarifying that the Punjab government was not opposed to Hindi, he said, "The issue is the national language cannot be imposed on the state at the cost of Punjabi, which is the official state language."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the integrated check post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, which will serve as a gateway to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. The portion of the corridor on the other side of the border was thrown open by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak, just four kilometers across the border.

