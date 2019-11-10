International Development News
Development News Edition

Jamiat gen secy calls Ayodhya verdict 'unjust'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:02 IST
Jamiat gen secy calls Ayodhya verdict 'unjust'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani on Sunday expressed "strong disagreement" with the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case and claimed the ruling has shaken the faith of the minorities in the judiciary. He also said the ruling was "unjust" and in "utter disregard" of truth and evidence.

Mahmood Madani's statement came a day after Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said the verdict was not according to the organization's expectations but asserted that the apex court ruling was "supreme". Mahmood Madani, in a statement, expressed "strong disagreement" with the Supreme Court verdict and said the five judges of the apex court, despite admitting that the placing of idols and the destruction of the Babri mosque were serious violations of the rule of law, gave the land to "those who had committed such crimes".

"This is clear discrimination against the particular community which was not expected on part of the court. The judgment has shaken the faith of the minorities in the judiciary as they believe that they have been wronged," he said. Mahmood Madani said when the country got freedom and the Constitution came into being, there was Babri mosque on the site.

"People had seen for generations that there was a masjid there and namaz was being offered there. In this case, it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to protect the rights of Muslims, their freedom of worship and freedom of religion guaranteed in the Constitution," he said. That right includes their right to worship in the Babri mosque, he said.

Claiming that the verdict of the Supreme Court and the situation in the country showed it was a "testing time" for the Muslims, he appealed to the community to exercise patience and restraint. Muslims should prepare their mindset for a far more testing situation instead of running after false consolation, he said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Test cricketers begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the countrys first ever day-n...

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...

Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said. Liji Kurien 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir 35, reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019