Two held for looting ATM cash in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Two unidentified men allegedly held the security guard of an ATM kiosk in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar hostage and fled with cash running into lakhs after breaking the machine using a gas cutter, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of November 7 and 8, they said.

According to police, the two men barged into the kiosk and held the guard hostage at gunpoint as they looted money from the automated teller machine (ATM). The two used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine and also allegedly sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed inside the kiosk, a senior police official said.

The accused came in a car and fled with the looted cash in the same vehicle, he said. A case was registered on the basis of the security guard's statement and an investigation was initiated, he added.

It is suspected that around Rs 30 lakh was looted. However, police said the bank officials are yet to ascertain the exact amount. Police said they are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas to identify the men and ascertain the sequence of events.

They said they are also probing if more persons were involved in the incident.

