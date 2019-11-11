U'khand CM receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat.

The phone was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat, he said. On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday, a case against has been registered and an investigation launched, the SSP said, adding security has been tightened around Har Ki Pairi ghat while more police personnel have been deployed at Haridwar railway station and bus stand.

Passengers at the railway station and bus stand are being checked round the clock, he said. People at Har Ki Pairi and adjoining ghats are also being checked by police personnel, and a tab is being kept on any suspicious activity, the official said.

