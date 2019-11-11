International Development News
Seeking legal opinion on govt nominees 'illegal', DMRC should expedite their appointment: Gahlot

  Updated: 11-11-2019 19:24 IST
The AAP government on Monday asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to expedite decision on appointment of its political nominees on the metro board, while also asserting that the DMRC seeking legal opinion on the matter is "illegal". Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the DMRC board of directors met on September 26 and took several crucial decisions and passed them without any representation of the Delhi government, which has 50 per cent stake in the metro.

Such decisions are "illegal and voidable", he said, "and the DRMC should stop taking decisions without representation of Delhi government because its is 50:50 partner in Delhi metro along with the Centre". "We came to know from the minutes of the board meeting held on September 26 that the matter of Delhi government's nominees was on the agenda but the decision on (their appointment) was deferred," Gahlot told a press conference here.

The controversy started in July this year when the Delhi government nominated AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena, Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission(DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah and Navin Gupta to the DMRC board. However, a decision on their appointment on the board it is yet to be taken by the DMRC. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has objected to nomination non-bureaucratic persons on the board.

The DMRC did not comment on the issue when contacted on Monday. In September, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry sought legal opinion on Delhi government’s four "political" nominations, sources had said. "It is unlikely to accept the nominations since no political person has ever been appointed in any metro board," a source had said then.

Gahlot said on Monday that the DMRC seeking legal opinion on Delhi government's recommendation is also "illegal". "Seeking legal opinion on government’s recommendations without deciding in the board meeting (on the appointments of its nominees) is illegal. I am writing to the managing director of the DMRC to expedite the decision and appoint the government nominees," he added.

