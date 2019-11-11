International Development News
Development News Edition

Dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi, its suburbs to remain shut till Nov 13

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Monday said dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi and its suburbs will remain shut till the morning of November 13. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till Wednesday morning.

The apex court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders. In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat till the morning of November 13.

In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas, will not operate during the period. At a review meeting on Monday, India Meteorological Department officials told a CPCB-led 10-member task force that northwesterly winds and an increase in the incidents of stubble burning have led to a deterioration in air quality.

Delhi-NCR's air quality is expected to oscillate between very poor and severe categories till Wednesday. After November 13, stronger winds are likely to reduce pollution levels, an IMD official said. PTI GVS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

