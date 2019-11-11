International Development News
Development News Edition

Raj, Chhattishgarh CMs meet Maharastra's new MLA in Jaipur resort

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:28 IST
Raj, Chhattishgarh CMs meet Maharastra's new MLA in Jaipur resort

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel met newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra on Monday in a resort on Delhi Road here. The two leaders reached the resort late in the evening and had an over half-an-hour-long meeting with the legislators.

The Maharashtra MLAs are staying here since Friday. After the two leaders left the resort, the MLAs too left for Gehlot's official residence in Civil Lines, where a dinner has been hosted by the chief minister in the honour of former President Pratibha Patil.

PTI SDA RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Memorable day for Goveas, Sureshkumar at Pune Challenger

Four Indian players, including wild card Aryan Goveas and Manish Sureshkumar, earned their maiden main draw victories on the ATP Challenger circuit to advance to the second round of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger here on Monday. Anniruddha Chand...

EPFO officials launch inquiry into default of TSRTC dues

EPFO officials launch inquiry into default of TSRTC dues Hyderabad, Nov 11 PTI The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner here has sought records from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC on the dues of employers contribution...

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

Eds Updates with announcement London, Nov 11 AFP Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group has agreed to buy bankrupt British Steel for an undisclosed amount, the official receiver said Monday in a rescue deal that saves thousands of jobs.Jin...

NIIT's Rs 335-cr buyback offer to begin Nov 25

Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd on Monday said its Rs 335-crore buyback offer will commence from November 25, 2019. ...the company has received final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on the Draft L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019