3 dead after bike falls into drain in Outer Delhi

Three persons including a minor died after their motorcycle fell into a drain when the rider lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday. Police said an Assistant Sub-Inspector noticed the accident at the small drain near Nihal Vihar sewage plant at around 8 am on Monday. Three persons were found lying in the drain, the police said.

The three were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said. The motorcycle was also recovered from the spot. No other vehicle was found involved in the accident and preliminary investigation shows that the rider failed to slow down the vehicle at the curve, leading to the accident on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Harji (22), a resident of Nihal Vihar who worked as a helper in a cloth shop, Kapil (15), a resident of Ambika Enclave and Vishaludin (20), a resident of Nihal Vihar, a senior police officer said. According to the mother of Kapil, he went for dinner with his friends on Sunday night.

The motorcycle belonged to Vishaludin, police said, adding that the bodies have been preserved in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

