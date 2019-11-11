International Development News
3 dead after bike falls into drain in Outer Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:43 IST
Three persons including a minor died after their motorcycle fell into a drain when the rider lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday. Police said an Assistant Sub-Inspector noticed the accident at the small drain near Nihal Vihar sewage plant at around 8 am on Monday. Three persons were found lying in the drain, the police said.

The three were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said. The motorcycle was also recovered from the spot. No other vehicle was found involved in the accident and preliminary investigation shows that the rider failed to slow down the vehicle at the curve, leading to the accident on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Harji (22), a resident of Nihal Vihar who worked as a helper in a cloth shop, Kapil (15), a resident of Ambika Enclave and Vishaludin (20), a resident of Nihal Vihar, a senior police officer said. According to the mother of Kapil, he went for dinner with his friends on Sunday night.

The motorcycle belonged to Vishaludin, police said, adding that the bodies have been preserved in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

