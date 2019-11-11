International Development News
Shekhawat urges need to speed up work on Jal Jeevan Mission

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 11-11-2019 20:50 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 20:50 IST
Shekhawat urges need to speed up work on Jal Jeevan Mission Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday emphasised the urgency to speed up work on the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme, under which piped water is to be supplied to households, as the first six months of the mission are critical for its success. He was speaking at the regional review of the Jal Jeevan Mission here at the regional review of region Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana regions and UTs- Puducherry and Lakshadweep, an official release said.

The preparation and progress on water related schemes in the southern states was assessed and the way forward was discussed, even as the minister stressed the need for retrofitting the existing schemes to incorporate household tap connections and also for a streamlined system of financial management, it said. Shekhawat assured the states of a smooth fund flow from the centre.

He also advised the States on the steps envisaged for sustaining the gains of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The states were apprised on the steps to be taken in the next phase, that is ODF Plus, to keep the sanitation momentum going. Announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in rural areas by 2024.

The Centre and State Governments will work in partnership to further this goal. Approximately 14.60 crore rural households in the country will be provided with FHTCs, the provisional cost estimate for which is Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

Shekhawat later held a meeting with Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss water and sanitation issues in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

