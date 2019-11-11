Northern Army Commander meets Lieutenant Guv Murmu

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here.

An official statement said that the Army Commander briefed Lt. Governor about the overall security situation along the IB, LAC, LoC, and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

Lt. Governor and the Army Commander also discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

