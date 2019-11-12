Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after being suspended for two days

The vehicular traffic on Jammu - Srinagar highway (NH-44) resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for two days following a landslide at Digdole on Sunday afternoon. The landslide left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both ends of the blocked highway.

Due to road blockage, the train service between Srinagar and Banihal could also not be resumed as the landslide had snapped the link between Ramban and Banihal railway stations. The train service was scheduled to resume on November 11. According to SSP Traffic National Highway, JS Johar, about 8000 trucks were stranded between Udhampur and Jammu, 3000 trucks stranded between Udhampur and Ramban, 200 Light Motor Vehicles(LMVs) were stranded in Udhampur and about 300 LMVs were stranded in Ramban since Sunday afternoon and now they are all heading towards their destinations.

The Ramban district administration had provided blankets and mattresses in several shelter sheds in Ramban, Ramsu and Banihal for the night stay of the stranded passengers. This is the third time in the last four days that NH-44 was blocked for vehicular traffic. (ANI)

