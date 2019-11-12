International Development News
Chapter on snakes to be introduced in West Bengal secondary

  Kolkata
  Updated: 12-11-2019 10:59 IST
The West Bengal government has decided to introduce a chapter on snakes in the secondary school curriculum from next academic year, a senior education official said. This will educate students about the different types of snakes, what one should do at the sight of the reptile and their role in protecting bio-diversity, he said.

The chapter, comprising details about venomous and non-venomous snakes, their Latin and common names and how one should react after sighting a snake in the neighbourhood or in bushes, will be introduced in the Life Science subject of class eight, Chairman of Syllabus Committee Abhik Majumder told PTI here on Monday. A draft of the curriculum has been prepared with the guidance of doctors from state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"We think introducing a chapter on snakes will serve the purpose of educating students and their parents about the different types of snakes, the role of snakes in protecting our bio-diversity, and preventive measures to stop the killing of the reptiles, including venomous ones," Majumder said. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, the board always wants to create awareness among students about the conservation of rich bio- diversity and environment issues.

"The syllabus committee's decision to introduce a chapter on snakes is a step in that direction," Ganguly said. There are reports of deaths due to snake bites in rural areas of the state and incidents of killing of snakes after being caught by people, instead of alerting the Forest Department..

