Sidhu pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib on 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib Verka in Amritsar on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amritsar (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:00 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu offering prayers in Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib Verka on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib Verka in Amritsar on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Sidhu paid his obeisance at the holy Gurudwara and sought blessings of the founder of Sikhism on the holy occasion of Gur Purab.

Earlier, Sidhu had also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor and had visited the revered Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with much joy and fervor throughout the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

