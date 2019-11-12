International Development News
Development News Edition

Invoke Gandhi in you to serve career, nation together: Smriti Irani to VIT students

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday called on the students to invoke Mahatma Gandhi in order to excel in their career and to serve the country at the same time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:34 IST
Invoke Gandhi in you to serve career, nation together: Smriti Irani to VIT students
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking at the convocation ceremony at VIT in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday called on the students to invoke Mahatma Gandhi in order to excel in their career and to serve the country at the same time. "Gandhiji believed that the soul of our India lies in villages. Today those passing out need to possibly integrate. When you see business or professional opportunities and if you invoke Gandhi in you, you will truly find that the combination of both can serve your career and nation together," she said at the annual convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here.

Underlining that passing out from institutions does not mean the end of attaining knowledge, Irani hoped that the VIT students would play a key role in building a 'new India'. "There are many amongst you who are possibly relieved that your educational journey has come to a path... But if you seek knowledge for the rest of your life, you are sure to attain excellence. I am hoping that students of VIT can add substantially to building of New India as envisaged by our Prime Minister as we celebrate 75 years of independence," the minister said.

Irani, who served as the Human Resource Development Minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, expressed happiness over the increase in research papers from 2006 to 2016. "A total of 331 research papers were published in the country in 2006. But I am happy to share that the number went up to 3,301 in 2016. This was possible because institutes like VIT, IITs and IIMs had made a concerted effort to ensure we can come out with more and more publications," she said.

She urged the students to publish research papers as VIT alumni and explore the possibility of incubating start-ups within their institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No final decision can be taken without formulation of common minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena:Ahmed Patel.

No final decision can be taken without formulation of common minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019