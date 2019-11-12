International Development News
Top leaders greet people on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:39 IST
Top leaders greet people on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were among the top leaders who extended their greetings on Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh gurus.

Kovind, along with his wife Savita, arrived in the morning in the holy town of Punjab's Kapurthala district to attend Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations. Saying that Guru Nanak Dev lives in "our hearts", the president called upon the people to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities.

Later, Kovind drove to the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib, where he and his wife paid obeisance. Naidu also extended warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the country.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India. He truly democratized religion by making spiritual truths easily understandable for common man. He rejected rituals and superstitions and kindled devotion to the Supreme God," he tweeted. Prime Minister Modi extended greetings on the occasion, saying it is a day to fulfil Guru Nanak Dev's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.

"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Guru Nanak Dev as a unique symbol of India's saint tradition and said the Modi government is devoted to the thoughts and teachings of the Sikhism founder.

In a series of tweets on the occasion, he said inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true tribute to the Guru. "The first Guru of the Sikh Panth, the venerable Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a unique symbol of India's rich saint tradition. His teachings, thoughts and his resolve to serve humanity are an inspiration for us," he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also greeted Sikhs across the world on the occasion. Sonia Gandhi said Guru Nanak's teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness are of eternal relevance having universal and timeless appeal that cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides.

"His message holds as much true today as it was over 500 years ago when he delivered it. The world needs to follow his teachings to ensure everyone lives in peace and harmony," she said in her message. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the occasion, saying "heartiest congratulations to all on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Parkash Parv anniversary.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab. Lakhs of best wishes and congratulations on Gurpurab," he added. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished on the occasion and said the entire world needs the guiding light shown by Guru Nanak Dev.

Gurupurab was celebrated with a religious fervour in the national capital and across the country as devotees thronged gurdwaras to pay obeisance to Guru Nank Dev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

