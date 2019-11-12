RTO employee killed by speeding truck during checking of

An employee of the Regional Transport Office, here was run over and killed by a speeding truck during checking of vehicles on the National Highway-20 on Tuesday in Keonjhar district, police said. The deceased was identified as Ajay Mahanta (40), who was working as driver in the RTO, Keonjhar.

The incident took place when Mahanta was trying to stop an iron-ore laden lorry for verification of documents near Pokharipani Purunabazar bypass. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the lorry driver accelerated and ran over Mahanta killing him on the spot, police said. "Efforts are on to trace the lorry and the driver," Keonjhar SDPO Prakash James Toppo said..

