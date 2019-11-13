International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: Man booked for mercilessly beating minor in parking lot

In what can be termed as a wanton act of violence against a minor, a man here had mercilessly beaten a 7-year-old boy in black and blue over some trivial issue at an apartment parking lot.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 00:57 IST
Hyderabad: Man booked for mercilessly beating minor in parking lot
The accused thrashing the minor at an apartment parking lot in Hyderabad on November 8 . Image Credit: ANI

In what can be termed as a wanton act of violence against a minor, a man here had mercilessly beaten a 7-year-old boy in black and blue over some trivial issue at an apartment parking lot. The incident took place on November 8 at a parking lot in the apartment building in Cyberabad. The video of the brazen atrocity committed upon the minor is recorded in the CCTV installed in the parking.

In the video footage, it can be clearly seen that the accused intercepted the child who was on his bicycle while another person is seen reversing a car. After stopping the child, the accused started thrashing him repeatedly over his neck and face while two women standing on one side witnessed the whole incident as passive onlookers. However, the assault didn't stop here and the accused followed minor upto the place where he finally parked his bicycle.

Undeterred by the presence of others, the accused shamelessly lifted the helpless child by his arms and banged him on the ground. Meanwhile, his repeated blows continued to traumatise the 7-year-old. Finally, the man who was parking his vehicle arrived and both took the minor inside the lift in the parking lot. A case has been registered against man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as hes collected five in...

Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerbackpunt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, a...

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...

UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue. Office of the Director-General of Police DGP Uttar Pradesh also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019