Hyderabad: Man booked for mercilessly beating minor in parking lot

In what can be termed as a wanton act of violence against a minor, a man here had mercilessly beaten a 7-year-old boy in black and blue over some trivial issue at an apartment parking lot. The incident took place on November 8 at a parking lot in the apartment building in Cyberabad. The video of the brazen atrocity committed upon the minor is recorded in the CCTV installed in the parking.

In the video footage, it can be clearly seen that the accused intercepted the child who was on his bicycle while another person is seen reversing a car. After stopping the child, the accused started thrashing him repeatedly over his neck and face while two women standing on one side witnessed the whole incident as passive onlookers. However, the assault didn't stop here and the accused followed minor upto the place where he finally parked his bicycle.

Undeterred by the presence of others, the accused shamelessly lifted the helpless child by his arms and banged him on the ground. Meanwhile, his repeated blows continued to traumatise the 7-year-old. Finally, the man who was parking his vehicle arrived and both took the minor inside the lift in the parking lot. A case has been registered against man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)