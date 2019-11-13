International Development News
Chhattisgarh govt to bear railway travel expenses of Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

The Chhattisgarh government will bear the railway travel expenses of the pilgrims from the state visiting the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

  Updated: 13-11-2019 02:43 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 02:43 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Gurdwara in Raipur on Tuesday . Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government will bear the railway travel expenses of the pilgrims from the state visiting the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday here at Mohan Nagar Gurdwara on the occasion of Prakash Purb, which was celebrated to commemorate the 550th birthday celebration of first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Dev.

He paid obeisance at Gurudwara here on the auspicious occasion. On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur, respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

