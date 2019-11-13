International Development News
VC not ready to talk to us: JNUSU on students' protest

Agitated Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday held a protest against the Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar outside JNU convention center here in the lieu of fee hike and new hostel manual announced by the varsity. The students' union has claimed that the Vice-Chancellor is not ready to talk to the students.

Visual from JNU students' protest. Image Credit: ANI

"One manual has come out, which we feel has been passed un-democratically. In it, there various rules which are against the students. We are protesting and demanding that the manual should be rejected and another one should be drafted by holding discussions with the students' union," said Satish Chandra Yadav, General Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

"We are protesting since October 28. So far 16 days have gone, but the Vice-Chancellor has not given any assurance. The Vice-Chancellor is not ready to talk to us. No message has been received from his side. The executive council meeting of the university was supposed to take place today. But it is not being held inside the campus. We will not allow any work to be done until discussions are held with the students," Yadav added. During the protest here, the aggravated students raised slogans against the proposed changes and carried placards which read "stop devastating fee hike" and "JNUTA rejects new hostel manual."

Narrating their ordeal the students told ANI that they wish to discuss the issue with the Vice-Chancellor (VC) but he has been abstaining from initiating talks on the matter. "We want to hold a discussion with the VC on the issue of fee hike and new hostel manual. He is not responding to us and has not even met us once,' said Aishee Ghosh, president Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) told ANI.

"It is extremely bad on the behalf of the admin to hike the fees. It would be difficult for economically backward students to complete their education this way. People here belong to different economic backgrounds," said another protester. JNU students have been protesting against the fee increase and new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings since October 28.

The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

