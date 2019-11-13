International Development News
Supplementary Budget to be passed during winter session, says Odisha CM

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the supplementary budget of the state will be passed in the winter session of Odisha Assembly.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the supplementary budget of the state will be passed in the winter session of Odisha Assembly. The 30-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly starts from November 13 and will continue till December 19.

Speaking to media, Patnaik said, "This is the most important session as we will be passing the supplementary budget and also several important bills. We are also willing to discuss any subject with the opposition on the floor of the house". The session of the Odisha Assembly will continue till December 19.

On November 13, the presentation of the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 will be done. (ANI)

