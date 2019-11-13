Culture, innovative ecosystem can create opportunities for students to develop and grow: Gowda

Culture and innovative ecosystem can go hand in hand in India and together create opportunities for students to develop and grow, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said on Wednesday. Gowda, who is also a member of the Union HRD Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee, made the comments at the CII Education Summit.

"Culture and an innovative ecosystem can go hand in hand in India which can create more opportunities for students all over the nation to develop and grow. Technology can ensure the development of each and every individual in India to bring out an innovative ecosystem for better knowledge generation," he said. The minister's views were echoed by Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education.

"Innovation plays an eminent role in education, empowering students with a more creative and innovative learning process," he said. The summit is being attended by academicians and various stakeholders of the education sector.

"Technology can never take a teacher's seat. Rather, they act as tools for teachers to make their work more efficient and innovative," said Roopali Suri, chief admin manager and university counsellor at Goldcrest International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)