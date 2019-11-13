Culture, innovative ecosystem can create opportunities for students to develop and grow: Gowda
Culture and innovative ecosystem can go hand in hand in India and together create opportunities for students to develop and grow, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said on Wednesday. Gowda, who is also a member of the Union HRD Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee, made the comments at the CII Education Summit.
"Culture and an innovative ecosystem can go hand in hand in India which can create more opportunities for students all over the nation to develop and grow. Technology can ensure the development of each and every individual in India to bring out an innovative ecosystem for better knowledge generation," he said. The minister's views were echoed by Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education.
"Innovation plays an eminent role in education, empowering students with a more creative and innovative learning process," he said. The summit is being attended by academicians and various stakeholders of the education sector.
"Technology can never take a teacher's seat. Rather, they act as tools for teachers to make their work more efficient and innovative," said Roopali Suri, chief admin manager and university counsellor at Goldcrest International.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajeev Gowda
- India
- Rajya Sabha
- HRD Ministry
- Anil Sahasrabudhe
ALSO READ
ICAO acknowledges India's concern against Pak denying airspace for PM Modi's plane
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture
Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi
Cooperation on security issues between India, Saudi progressing well: PM Modi
US voters of Indian-origin throw their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Biden