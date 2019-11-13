International Development News
Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in C'garh

  Updated: 13-11-2019 17:42 IST
Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in C'garh
A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. The skirmish took place at around 3 pm in the forest of Gachanpalli village under Bhejji police station area when a joint team of security forces was on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said. "When one of the patrolling teams of DRG was advancing through Gachanpalli forest, located around 500 kms away from Raipur, a gunfight broke out between the two sides," he said.

However, the ultras soon escaped from the spot on finding the security personnel zeroing on them, he said. During the search, the body of a Naxal clad in 'uniform' was recovered from the spot along with a country- made firearm, a huge cache of explosives and other Maoist- related material, the IG said.

The deceased cadre was identified as Kadti Mutta, a Janmilitia Commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area..

