'Kerala govt, TBD committed to implementing SC's verdict on Sabarimala'

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. "The government and the board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court verdict and protect the interests of devotees," said Padmakumar.

TDB handles the management of the Sabarimala temple. The apex court is expected to announce the verdict on the review petition against its order concerning the entry of women of all ages in the temple tomorrow.

The Supreme Court on September 28 last year had permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The temple is being opened for the annual pilgrimage later this month on November 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)