Farmer killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar over dispute

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
A 54-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly in a dispute over unloading of sugarcane in Fugana village here on Wednesday, police said.

Jitender Kumar was at a sugarcane centre in the village when an argument broke out between him and the accused over unloading of cane, following which they fired at him, Circle Officer S K Negi told PTI.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and security has been tightened in the area, the CO said.

