UP provident fund scam much bigger: Priyanka

The provident fund scam in Uttar Pradesh is "much bigger" as money of SIDCO employees has also been invested in DHFL after those of the state's power department, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday. Over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund was reportedly invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

"Not only the money of employees of power department, the money of employees of many UP departments has been dumped in DHFL. It has now come to light that the money of Uttar Pradesh' SIDCO employees has also been stuck in DHFL by the BJP government. "The PF scam is even bigger. The BJP government cannot run away by trapping thousands of crores of the employees," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

