Andhra govt appoints special officer for English-medium education in schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Vetri Selvi as the special officer for the project of introducing English as a medium of instruction in grades 1 to 12 from the academic year 2020-2021.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Vetri Selvi as the special officer for the project of introducing English as a medium of instruction in grades 1 to 12 from the academic year 2020-2021. During a cabinet meeting, a decision was unanimously approved of converting all schools into English medium institutions. As of now, 34 per cent of government-run schools are running as English medium institutions in the state.

From the next academic year, students up to Class 6 in government schools will be taught only in English. Gradually, Grades above 6 will also be converted into English medium institutions. In order to execute the project, the state government has decided to appoint Selvi as a special officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

