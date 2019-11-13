International Development News
Development News Edition

Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:36 IST
Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and was briefed about the early warning weather forecast system, especially on the prediction of cyclones. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Prince Charles spent nearly 45 minutes at the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, which is the focal point during cyclones.

Mohapatra made a presentation on the cyclone warning system showcasing the IMD's technological abilities in monitoring of severe weather events, including tropical cyclones and their prediction and warning services. He was explained about how cyclones are predicted with the use of tools like radars, satellites and Doppler radar.

Mohapatra said the visiting dignitary also asked about cyclone 'Bulbul', which hit West Bengal early this week. He also highlighted the evolution of cyclone warning system aftermath of Odisha super cyclone in 1999, which led to the loss of 10,000 human lives, to the current modernised early warning system of the IMD, which has minimised the loss of lives to less than 100 due to 'very severe' cyclonic storms crossing the coast since 2013.

Mohapatra also informed that the IMD provides cyclone warning to 13 countries that includes Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, UAE and Somalia. "His Highness appreciated the accurate predictions during cyclone Fani, which crossed Odisha coast in May this year and recent cyclone 'Bulbul', which crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast in November. He specially complimented the IMD which also acts as the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi for providing the advisory services to the countries in the region to effectively mitigate disaster associated with cyclones," the IMD said in a statement.

Prince Charles also took a short ride in an e-rickshaw driven by a woman. Later, he paid obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, where he was escorted by members of the gurudwara. Following the tradition, he covered his head with a scarf and paid obeisance.

He was presented with a 'kirpan' by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. He also did 'sewa' and helped in preparing chapattis in the 'langar' or community kitchen area and interacted with the devotees.

"HRH Prince Charles of Wales was overwhelmed seeing Langar getting prepared at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. His enthusiasm multiplied when he was told Langar is served 24x7 365 days a year. He indulged in Langar Sewa & cherished this tradition started by Guru Nanak more than 500 years ago," Sirsa tweeted. Prince Charles, who arrived here on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to India.

This is his 10th official visit to the country. During the visit, he also met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The focus of his visit would be on enduring the UK-India ties and shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'I can do whatever I want': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO ...

UPDATE 1-As U.S.-Turkey meeting begins, Trump praises relation with Erdogan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lauded the U.S. relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as the leaders started a meeting to overcome mounting differences between the two NATO allies ranging from Syria policy to Turkeys purcha...

Ready to support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in Karnataka by-polls: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the JDS is ready to support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in upcoming by-poll in Hoskote constituency if he contested independently. Sharath Bachegowda, son of BJP MP BN Bache ...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019