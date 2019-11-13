Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and was briefed about the early warning weather forecast system, especially on the prediction of cyclones. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Prince Charles spent nearly 45 minutes at the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, which is the focal point during cyclones.

Mohapatra made a presentation on the cyclone warning system showcasing the IMD's technological abilities in monitoring of severe weather events, including tropical cyclones and their prediction and warning services. He was explained about how cyclones are predicted with the use of tools like radars, satellites and Doppler radar.

Mohapatra said the visiting dignitary also asked about cyclone 'Bulbul', which hit West Bengal early this week. He also highlighted the evolution of cyclone warning system aftermath of Odisha super cyclone in 1999, which led to the loss of 10,000 human lives, to the current modernised early warning system of the IMD, which has minimised the loss of lives to less than 100 due to 'very severe' cyclonic storms crossing the coast since 2013.

Mohapatra also informed that the IMD provides cyclone warning to 13 countries that includes Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, UAE and Somalia. "His Highness appreciated the accurate predictions during cyclone Fani, which crossed Odisha coast in May this year and recent cyclone 'Bulbul', which crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast in November. He specially complimented the IMD which also acts as the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi for providing the advisory services to the countries in the region to effectively mitigate disaster associated with cyclones," the IMD said in a statement.

Prince Charles also took a short ride in an e-rickshaw driven by a woman. Later, he paid obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, where he was escorted by members of the gurudwara. Following the tradition, he covered his head with a scarf and paid obeisance.

He was presented with a 'kirpan' by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. He also did 'sewa' and helped in preparing chapattis in the 'langar' or community kitchen area and interacted with the devotees.

"HRH Prince Charles of Wales was overwhelmed seeing Langar getting prepared at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. His enthusiasm multiplied when he was told Langar is served 24x7 365 days a year. He indulged in Langar Sewa & cherished this tradition started by Guru Nanak more than 500 years ago," Sirsa tweeted. Prince Charles, who arrived here on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to India.

This is his 10th official visit to the country. During the visit, he also met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The focus of his visit would be on enduring the UK-India ties and shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

