HIGHLIGHTS AT 1230 HRS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said a larger seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer the Sabarimala case to a larger bench, claiming that it is in the direction of protecting rights of devotees and upholding faith.

Thiruvananthapuram: Political parties in Kerala on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to refer its September 28, 2018 order allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala to a larger bench.

SC dismisses pleas seeking review of Rafale judgment New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Truth has triumphed: BJP on Rafale verdict New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday reacted with jubilation to the Supreme Court's decision to reject review petitions for probing the Rafale deal, saying truth has triumphed and that it is a huge victory for the Modi government.

India world's most open, investment friendly economy: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum Brasalia: India is the world's most "open and investment friendly" economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders, urging them to invest in the country and take advantage of its "limitless" possibilities and "countless" opportunities.

PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi in Brazil; discusses bilateral and multilateral issues Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping here and the two leaders agreed to maintain a close contact on matters relating to trade and investment to further deepen and add new vigour to the bilateral ties

Air quality in Delhi remains severe New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Thursday remained in the severe category with the AQI being recorded at 460.

Markets open for longer hours, public transport back on roads in Srinagar Srinagar: Signs of normalcy were visible in Srinagar as most modes of public transport have started plying, while markets at some places remained open for longer hours, officials said on Thursday.

As Sena talks to Cong-NCP, Raut says will not get defeated Mumbai: Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday posted a

message on Twitter to assert that they would neither get defeated nor be afraid.

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a volatile note on Thursday as weak domestic macroeconomic data and negative cues from global markets kept investors on edge.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise in early trade on Thursday tracking weak macroeconomic data, rising crude prices and negative cues from global markets.

