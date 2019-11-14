Maharashtra: Protesting farmers detained by Police in Mumbai
Several farmers were detained by police on Thursday while they were protesting over crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the state.
Several farmers were detained by police on Thursday while they were protesting over crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the state. "Due to rains, we have sustained losses due to damage of crops in Nashik. Onion and grape crops have been badly affected. We are protesting due to crop loss. The government is yet to listen to our pleas on crop loss," a farmer told ANI.
"Due to unseasonal rains, we have faced crop losses. We demand that the governor should compensate us for our losses. it is the responsibility of the governor to take care of farmers," Vinod, another farmer said. Heavy rains in Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers in Nashik and in its nearby areas. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
