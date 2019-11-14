Congress should know how not to be intolerant: Meenakshi Lekhi on contempt case
After the Supreme Court on Thursday closed the criminal contempt petition moved by lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remarks, the BJP leader said that Congress should not be intolerant towards others and adopt a better methodology of doing politics. "The Supreme Court has said that he (Rahul Gandhi) is a contemptner and a better sense should prevail. Keeping that in mind, a better methodology of doing politics should prevail and Congress should know how not to be intolerant of others who are doing better than them," Lekhi told the media persons.
Earlier today, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi closed a contempt petition and accepted Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. Lekhi had accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court in which it had allowed additional leaked documents to be put on record as evidence in the Rafale case.
The comments were made by Gandhi prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi, who was then the president of the Congress party, allegedly said that the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Prime Minister Modi), is a "chor' (thief). (ANI)
