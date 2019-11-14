International Development News
Development News Edition

Rafale verdict will have positive impact on overall military procurement: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:34 IST
Rafale verdict will have positive impact on overall military procurement: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa

Former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (retd) B S Dhanoa on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying the ruling vindicated the government's position and that it will have positive impact on overall military procurement. The political controversy relating to purchase of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the IAF at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore peaked during Dhanoa's tenure as chief of the air staff and he had stoutly defended the deal.

"It is a welcome verdict, vindicating the government's position on the issue. We are happy that finally the controversy is buried," Dhanoa told PTI. Delivering its much-awaited ruling on the matter, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to review its earlier decision of giving a clean chit to the government while rejecting pleas for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the deal.

In its order on December 14, 2018, the apex court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement relating to the Rafale jets. The former IAF chief said he had defended the deal on merit and considering the requirement of the Indian Air Force, referring to criticism in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls that he was making political comments about the procurement.

Dhanoa, who retired in September after a tenure of 41 years in the IAF, maintained that deal was clean and exuded confidence that the verdict by the apex court would have a positive impact on procurement of military platforms by the IAF, the Indian Army and the Navy. "It is a good verdict for the armed forces," he said.

There was a view among a section of the defence brass that the Rafale controversy caused delay in procurement of several key military platforms as officers involved were reeling under pressure due to the allegations. During his tenure, Dhanoa strongly backed the deal asserting it was sealed following a transparent procurement procedure and that the Rafale jets would significantly enhance the IAF's combat capabilities.

The Congress raised several questions about the deal, including on rates of the aircraft, and alleged corruption but the government has rejected the charges. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The first batch of four Rafale jets will arrive in India by May 2020.

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles. The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. The first squadron of the aircraft will be deployed at Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal.

The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others. According to the deal, the delivery of the jets was to be completed in 67 months from the date the contract was signed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints

RWE AG, Germanys largest power producer, gave profit forecasts for its renewables business that fell short of some analysts expectations, casting doubt over whether the booming sector will prove as lucrative as hoped.Fresh off a deal to acq...

UPDATE 1-Pope names new economic chief to succeed disgraced cardinal

Pope Francis on Thursday named the Vaticans new economy minister to succeed Cardinal George Pell, who is appealing a conviction in his native Australia for sexually assaulting two teenaged choir boys.The post, formally known as Prefect for ...

NDA govt has established peaceful biz climate: MoS Home

The NDA government at the Centre has worked on establishing a peaceful business climate in the country and taken several steps for internal security, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Speaking at the Federat...

Titan unveils watches depicting TN's cultural heritage

Titan Company Ltd, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the diversified conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday launched special edition watches that depict the states rich cultural heritage. The watches eq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019