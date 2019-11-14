HM to visit CRPF headquarters in Delhi on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the CRPF's headquarters here on Friday and review its operational preparedness, officials said. This is the first time Shah, who became home minister in the Modi government's second term, will visit the head office of the country's largest paramilitary force.

The home minister will be briefed about the CRPF's deployment and operations, and he is expected to review its preparedness in Jammu-Kashmir and in naxal violence affected states, the officials said. Senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials will interact with the home minister during an hour-long meeting, which is expected to be held on Friday, they said.

The CRPF has a strength of over 3-lakh personnel and is designated as the lead force for internal security duties and anti-Maoist operations in the country.

