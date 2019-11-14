Chinese man held with sat phone at Delhi airport
A Chinese passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying a satellite phone in his baggage, officials said. Chang Wen Tang was intercepted at the Terminal-II of the Indira Gandhi International Airport before he could board a flight to Raipur, they said.
The satellite phone of Thuraya brand was kept in the hand baggage of the Chinese passenger, they said. Carrying satellite phone is banned in the country and hence the man was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal processes, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
