International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the PWD officials and contractors to take proper safety measures.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:04 IST
Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the PWD officials and contractors to take proper safety measures. "A tragic fatal accident at Chimbel junction has once again exposed the gross negligence by the government as well as the contractors engaged in the road construction works," Kamat said in a statement.

"The negligence of the officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways, wherein innocent peoples lives have been lost. The road condition from Pernem to Mapuca is pathetic and has become an accident-prone stretch. A similar situation arises at Ponda and highways works in Salcete and Canancona taluka," he added. Kamat, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said that the work of highway expansion was moving at a snail's pace from Patradevi to Pollem.

At some places, the work stands abandoned for months and huge debris on the road and sideways was posing danger to the vehicles. Kamat said he was surprised that the work on connecting the third Mandovi bridge to Ponda highway has almost come to a standstill with no sign of any progress of the Chimbel junction flyover work.

"The debris below the operational third Mandovi bridge still remains (there) from Panaji to Porvorim, causing a serious hazard to traffic," said Kamat. The statement said road contractors should be held accountable and responsible to ensure that proper service roads were provided for smooth movement of traffic.

"They need to install signboards wherever diversions are made. There should be night reflector signages all over road stretches where works are presently being done," Kamat said. "Most of the delineators on the national highways are broken and damaged or uprooted," he said.

He alleged that the government "has completely failed" to remove the potholes from the roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Fear of dissenting judge in 2018 Sabarimala judgement "unfounded", says minority SC verdict

The minority verdict of the Supreme Court in Sabarimala Temple case said on Thursday that Justice Indu Malhotras apprehension in the historic judgement last year that permitting PILs in religious matters would open floodgates to interlopers...

J-K Police faced challenge of terrorism very boldly: Lt guv

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the JK Police has faced the challenge of terrorism very boldly. Referring to the recent snowfall and inclement weather conditions, the Lt governor said the coope...

Restricting women to Sabarimala nothing to do with gender inequality, discrimination: RSS

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to refer to a larger bench the issue of womens entry to Sabarimala, the RSS on Thursday said restriction of women to the temple has nothing to do with gender inequality or discrimination and asserted th...

ECA conducts dialogue on blue economy, climate change in Windhoek

A high-level policy dialogue on the The Blue Economy, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability is going to be commissioned by the Economic Commission for Africa in association with the Government of Namibia. The dialogue is slated to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019