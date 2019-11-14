School students vist Naval ships

International Development News
More than 1,000 students from various schoolson Thursday visited Naval ships here. The visit was organised as a part of the Navy Week 2019 activities by the Southern Naval Command (SNC), a Defence spokesman said here.

The students along with teachers visited ships Sunayna, Shardul, Nireekshak and Jamuna and were explained about the role of the Indian Navy in defending the nation's maritime interests as well as about various equipment, weapons and sensors fitted onboard, he said in a release. Their visit to naval air station INS Garuda provided them with the unique opportunity to get a first-hand glimpse of various fixed wing aircraft and helicopters of the Navy as well as its flying operations demonstration.

A Continuity Drill by a platoon from "INS Dronacharya" for the children, in which a series of precise drill movements were executed in synchronisation, without a single word of command being given, was the highpoint of the visit, the release added..

