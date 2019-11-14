International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha collected Rs 1 crore traffic fine in 2 months: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:58 IST
Odisha collected Rs 1 crore traffic fine in 2 months: Minister

The Odisha government has collected more than Rs 1 crore as traffic penalty in two months since the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the state, a senior minister said on Thursday. Replying to a written question in the state Assembly, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera said that the penalty amount was collected in September and October.

The state government had implemented the Act on September 1, but deferred it till December 6 because of the public resentment against it due to high penalty amounts. He said Rs 46 lakh penalty was collected from 5,317 persons for driving without driving license while 2,111 persons had paid Rs 13.7 lakh for driving without insurance.

An amount of Rs 38.16 lakh was collected from 1,177 vehicle owners for not having pollution under control (PUC) certificates and 490 people were penalised for drunken driving and Rs 7.38 lakh was collected from them, Behera said. Odisha had collected the highest amount of fine from traffic violators, by issuing 4,080 challans amounting to Rs 88.9 lakh, in just four days since the implementation of the Act.

Haryana had trailed Odisha by collecting Rs 52.32 lakh fine from 3,900 traffic violators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard, who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015, told a press conference that h...

CERF, SHF release $18.7mn to save lives of flood-affected people in Somalia

A combined USD 18.7 million has been released from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund CERF and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund SHF to scale up life-saving assistance to just over half a million people affected by floods in Som...

CORRECTED-'Spirit of adventure' celebrated on Guinness World Records Day

From trekking through Antarctica to driving an electric scooter across China, adventurous feats were the focus of this years Guinness World Records Day on Thursday, an annual festival of record-breaking.Guinness World Records Day is a globa...

Union Minister praises Left government in Kerala

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday heaped praise on the LDF government in Kerala and said it is a model for other BJP, non-BJP-ruled states on implementation of Central projects. He thanked the state government for the successfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019