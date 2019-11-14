SC verdict on Rafale: No amount of selective, convenient nitpicking will help Rahul, says BJP

International Development News
After Rahul Gandhi picked out an observation of a Supreme Court judge to seek a probe into the Rafale deal, the BJP on Thursday said no amount of "selective and convenient nitpicking" would help the Congress leader as the verdict of the apex court was a "comprehensive indictment" of his "lies". "No amount of hair splitting or selective & convenient nitpicking will help you. You have been shamed for disgraceful conduct & distasteful comments. The judgment is a comprehensive indictment of your lies. Clutching at straws won't help redeem your condemnation," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government on Thursday on the purchase of 36 fully-loaded Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal. However, Gandhi referred to Justice K M Joseph's observation that the judgment "would not stand in the way" of the CBI from taking action on the complaint for lodging of an FIR.

"Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam," he said.

