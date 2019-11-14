President, PM condole mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away earlier today and said he was a scholar of great repute. "Sad to hear of the passing of Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a mathematics genius and a scholar of great repute. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," a tweet from the President of India said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has lost one of its unique talents. "The news of the demise of mathematician Dr Vasistha Narayan Singh Ji is sad. With his departure, the country has lost one of its unique talents in the field of science. Heartfelt tributes!" he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the legendary mathematician. "I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but also brought fame to Bihar. Today he is no more which is sad," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Born on April 2, 1942, in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, Singh graduated from Patna Science College. He received his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States. He worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur.

Singh's mortal remains has been taken to his native place for the funeral which will be accorded with full state honours. (ANI)

