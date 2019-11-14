International Development News
Development News Edition

President, PM condole mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away earlier today and said he was a scholar of great repute.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:32 IST
President, PM condole mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh's demise
Renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away earlier today and said he was a scholar of great repute. "Sad to hear of the passing of Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a mathematics genius and a scholar of great repute. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," a tweet from the President of India said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has lost one of its unique talents. "The news of the demise of mathematician Dr Vasistha Narayan Singh Ji is sad. With his departure, the country has lost one of its unique talents in the field of science. Heartfelt tributes!" he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the legendary mathematician. "I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but also brought fame to Bihar. Today he is no more which is sad," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Born on April 2, 1942, in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, Singh graduated from Patna Science College. He received his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States. He worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur.

Singh's mortal remains has been taken to his native place for the funeral which will be accorded with full state honours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad train mishap: Loco pilot's condition still 'critical'

The condition of a loco pilot injured in a train collision here continues to be critical, a medical bulletin said on Thursday. The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system MMTS apparently overshot the signal and collided with the ...

Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of terrorism at the 11th BRICS Summit here and said the menace has resulted in the loss of USD 1 trillion to the world economy. Addressing the BRICS Plenary Session at the iconic Ita...

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Paris, Nov 14 AFP Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced on Thursday. Welcome to Montreal ThierryHenry the Major League Soccer MLS club twe...

Congress ahead of BJP in Karnataka urban local body polls

Ahead of assembly by-polls next month in Karnataka, Congress has performed better than BJP in the urban local body elections whose results were declared on Thursday. While the BJP won 125 of 418 seats, the Congress won 151 and JDS 63. Inde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019