District official nabbed in bribery case

A district official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official from Akola Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday. Vijay Chati (51) was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 at the villages industries office in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said.

The complainant had applied for a loan at the village industries office to start his own business, he said, adding that Chati allegedly demanded Rs 2,500 to process and clear the loan application. The complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap at the office and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe amount, ACB Akola inspector Ishwar Chauhan said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)