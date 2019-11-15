CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on October 3 in 2018.

Two days before Chief Justice Gogoi is set to retire, he sat with Chief Justice designate S A Bobde in court number one and issued notices. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Rakesh Khanna bid Chief Justice Gogoi adieu and wished him a happy retired life.

He also thanked him for increasing the number of judges in the apex court. (ANI)

