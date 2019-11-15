Fadnavis requests Maharashtra Guv to release funds for farmers affected due to unseasonal rains

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to release the funds for the relief of farmers affected due to unseasonal rains in the state. "Met Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji at RajBhavan, Mumbai to request release of funds to the farmers affected due to unseasonal rains. Hon Governor assured immediate action on this," Fadnavis tweeted.

He also urged the Governor to reopen CM Relief Fund to give timely support to needy patients. "I also requested for reopening and smooth functioning of CM Relief Fund through Hon Governor's office so that no needy patient is deprived of necessary and timely support. Hon Governor assured that this fund will be run by his office and will extend support to patients," the former chief minister tweeted.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule earlier this week after no party including BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were able to show numbers to form a government after the Assembly polls. (ANI)

