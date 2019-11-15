Two cops arrested in bribery case

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a scrap dealer here, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Rahul Rodhe and constable Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Nisar have been arrested for demanding and accepting the bribe amount at MIDC Waluj police station premises in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday night, an official said.

The accused had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, a scrap dealer, in exchange of not registering a case of theft against him, a release from Aurangabad anti- corruption bureau (ACB) stated. According to the statement, the complainant had agreed to pay Rs 80,000 to the accused, following which the police laid a trap and nabbed the duo.

"We have arrested the two police officials and a case has been registered against them at MiDC Waluj police station," ACB superintendent Arvind Chawariya said..

